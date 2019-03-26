The Under 15 Girls roared into the English Schools’ Football Association PlayStation Schools’ Cup showpiece by dishing out an 11-1 drubbing to Lancashire opponents Haslingden High School in their semi-final showdown last week.

Lucy O’Brien spearheaded a sizzling St Ivo performance with a six-goal haul while Tia Everdell hit a hat-trick.

Angel Lyden claimed the other two goals in a memorable game with Maya Edwards taking the player-of-the-match accolade.

Coach Lisa Trigg, the driving force behind St Ivo’s success in girls’ football, said: “Winning 11-1 in a national semi-final against one of the top four schools in the country at this age group should not happen.

“The fact it did highlights the talent we have within our team and the standard of the squad as a whole. It was a fantastic performance with all 15 girls involved playing their part in a great victory.

“They have shown what hard work can achieve with the improvement they have made – as individuals and a unit – being outstanding. They look so comfortable playing together and that’s proven by the results they are enjoying.

“To have two teams through to national finals in the same season is a huge achievement and I could not be any more proud of the success we’ve had.”

The Under 15s will now face the Blenheim High School, from Surrey, in the final. The date and venue is still to be confirmed.

The St Ivo Under 16 squad are also through to the final of the Premier League Schools’ Cup for Girls.

They will face the Horizon Community College, of Barnsley, in a May 8 final at the Manchester City Academy Stadium.

The Under 16s were national champions when playing at Under 15 level last season. Several members of the current Under 15s also play up a year in the Under 16 squad.

St Ivo Under 15 Girls squad: Sasha Brown, Lia Chambers, Ruby Day, Kellie-Marie Dixon, Macy Driver, Maya Edwards, Tia Everdell, Ella Hampton, Martha Hiscock, Jess Jarah, Melissa Lorman-Hall, Angel Lyden, Lucy O’Brien, Megan Scott, Lottie Wager.