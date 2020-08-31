Premier Division Central St Ives will host Biggleswade Town while Bedworth United will be the visitors to St Neots in Division One Central.

Both are also at home on Boxing Day, Needham Market and Bedford Town providing the opposition. These matches will be reversed for Easter Monday.

The first away trip for each is to Tamworth for St Ives on September 26 and Yaxley for St Neots, that match three days later.

St Ives will make the short trip to Peterborough Sports on October 24 with the return on January 30.

The final home games for both are on bank holiday Monday, May 3, against AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Kempston Rovers respectively.

The season ends with St Ives going to Stourbridge and St Neots making the trip down the A1 to play Welwyn Garden City on May 8.