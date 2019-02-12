That’s how Brattan described local rivals Godmanchester Rovers on Facebook ahead of the two clubs’ clash in a semi-final showdown at Jubilee Park tomorrow night (Wednesday, 7.45pm).

And Brattan is confident his players can rise to the challenge of competing against higher-level opponents in a match where they will aim to ram a mischievous social post back down the throat of their opponents.

A tweet from the Godmanchester Rovers Reserves account last month suggested Town should ‘get the blue paint out again’ after they beat the Huntingdon second string at Jubilee Park in a county cup clash earlier in the campaign.

“We all saw that tweet and that’s why I referred to Godmanchester Rovers as being ‘noisy neighbours’ in a Facebook post of my own at the weekend,” said Brattan.

“On a serious note we are looking forward to the challenge of playing a very good team who are flying high in their league at the moment.

“There is absolutely no pressure on us as everyone will expect Godmanchester to win the game, but then again no-one would have given us a chance of beating higher-level side Ely and Deeping on our way to the final of this competition last season.

“We know it’s going to be a tough test, but we had an excellent away win in the league at the weekend and we go into the game on a high. Our boys will definitely be up for it.”

Huntingdon were beaten in the final by Yaxley last season.

Meanwhile Rovers boss Ollie Drake insisted he ‘won’t rise’ to any inflammatory comments from the Town camp ahead of what should be a tasty clash.

But he insisted his side have every intention of triumphing at Jubilee Park as they attempt to progress to the Hinchingbrooke Cup final.

Drake said: “I couldn’t even tell you the name of the Huntingdon manager or any of their players.

“They are in a different league and playing at a different level to us, but our boys know a lot more about Huntingdon with many of them being from the area.

“I want to win every single game and this one is no different as we have a huge opportunity to go on and lift a trophy.

“We want to win every competition we’re still involved in – that’s the league, the county cup and this cup too.”

Admission for the Hinchingbrooke Cup semi-final is £6 for adults, £3 for concession and free for children under the age of 10.