The Whiting & Partners Division Two table-toppers triumphed in a low-scoring clash at Huntingdon & District last Saturday to retain top spot in the standings.

St Ives & Warboys dismissed their hosts for just 85 at St Peters Road before an unbeaten 29 from Ricky Greiller steered them to a smooth seven-wicket win.

In the process they ensured their closing fixture of the campaign - at home to Stamford Town on August 31 - will decide the destination of the silverware.

St Ives & Warboys are currently 28 points clear of both Stamford and Cambridge St Giles, although Stamford boast a game in hand which they'll play this Saturday.

Captain Jack Haycock said: "It was an important game last Saturday and we got the result we needed.

"We won the toss on a wet and green wicket and then made full use of the conditions by getting Huntingdon & District out cheaply.

"The bowlers all chipped in with wickets and the fielding was spot-on as we took a lot of catches in the slips.

"The batsmen all scored a few runs as well and we now know the title is back in our hands.

"We beat Stamford in a close game earlier this season and I'm confident we can win again providing we play at our best."

Kevin Gilder (3-13) and Matthew Wells (3-22) were the pick of the St Ives & Warboys bowlers while Chris Whitfield, Michael Speed, former Huntingdon & District man Nick Kumpukkal and Shaun Asplin claimed one victim apiece.

Craig Leigh was the only Huntingdon & District batsman to prove any real resistance to the table-toppers with 30 while overseas ace Alec Yardley took two of the three St Ives & Warboys wickets to fall.