Kuhne, who was appointed in January to head up a three-man managerial team along with Ash Fuller and Dean Greygoose, saw his side triumph 3-0 at Edgware Town in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division last Saturday.

Rovers produced a slick performance on the capital club's 3G surface with recent recruit James Hatch opening his Eynesbury account when making a breakthrough five minutes before the break.

Leading scorer Jordan Brown doubled the advantage when firing his 20th goal of the season with 20 minutes to go.

And player/co-boss Fuller then laid on a clincher for Craig Daniel late on as Rovers pocketed the points.

Kuhne said: 'It's very pleasing to get the first win on the board.

'There have been a lot of games where we have been the better side, but not managed to get the result.

'We challenged the lads ahead of Saturday to be better in both boxes and we did that as part of a very solid all-round performance.

'We could have been 4-0 up before we even got in front just before half-time, but we then finished the game off in the second half.

'We brought a few extra bodies in and we have a couple of key players back from suspension which have all made a big difference.'

It was only Rovers' second win of 2020 with the previous victory coming under former boss Mark Ducket back in early January.

They had collected only two points from the next eight games before finally regaining the winning thread against Edgware.

That tough run included a 2-1 loss at Dunstable Town last Tuesday when Rovers were frustrated by a man-of-the-match performance from home keeper Dan Gould.

Dunstable went ahead midway through the first half before Fuller leveled with a quarter-of-an-hour to go, but parity proved to be short-lived with Town striking again seven minutes from time.

Rovers handed debuts to goalkeeper Shay Griffiths and full-back Andre Elliott in that midweek defeat.

Griffiths has arrived from St Ives Town to replace Jamie Greygoose, who has linked up with Ducket at higher-level Bedford Town, while Elliott was snapped up from Crawley Green after impressing Kuhne when playing against Rovers recently.

A hectic spell for Rovers continues with a home date against Biggleswade United tonight (Tuesday) before they host Harpenden Town this Saturday, 3pm.

And they are back on their Hall Road turf again on Tuesday when facing St Ives in a Hunts Senior Cup semi-final, 7.45pm.