Brett beat fellow Englishman Andy Squire 9-3, 6-4 at the Potters Resort in Norfolk.

He will now face six-time champion Alex Marshall in the second round on Thursday.

The Scotsman was taken to a tie-break by New Zealand qualifier Ray Martin in his opening outing yesterday, but eventually prevailed 11-2, 7-8, 2-0.

Brett will also lock horns with Marshall on Monday in the pairs final.

Brett and Greg Harlow take on Marshall and his partner Paul Foster in the showpiece clash of that event.