Victory could have sent Town into second place in the United Counties League Division One table but they succumbed to the intensity of the visitors, who recorded a comfortable win on the day.

Brattan said: "We knew a result could have potentially moved us up to second or third, if the other results went our way. You would have thought that would have been enough of an incentive for the lads to go out and perform but I couldn't have been more wrong.

"We were sloppy all over the pitch for 90 minutes. I can count on one hand the amount of players who looked like they actually wanted to be there to win a game. The rest looked like they had turned up for a kick about down the park with their mates.

"Aylestone fully deserved their win, even if we did gift two goals. [I was] very disappointed in our performance but full credit to Aylestone who didn't not stop running for 90 minutes on a very hot day. They closed us down quickly every time we got the ball."

Huntingdon slip to seventh place in the table, with two wins, two defeats and a draw from five matches played so far this season.

Town came into the game on the back of a narrow defeat to Peterborough Northern Star in the League KO Cup. A Corey Kingston double saw the Tuesday night clash end 2-2 at the Branch Bros Stadium, before Town went down 6-5 in a penalty shoot out.

Brattan's men will be looking to snap their losing run on Saturday in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase as they travel to Diss Town.