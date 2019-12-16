Thorndown Primary School line up for the camera at the Hunts School Sports’ Partnership futsal competition. Thorndown Primary School line up for the camera at the Hunts School Sports’ Partnership futsal competition.

The St Ives pupils triumphed in the inaugural Year 5/6 Girls Futsal tournament laid on by the Hunts School Sports Partnership at Ernulf Academy, in St Neots.

Westfield beat off competition from five other schools in a round-robin format and will now represent the county at the regional finals in Nottingham next year.

Crosshall Junior School were the runners-up with Bushmead Primary School take third place. Houghton Primary School, St Helen's Primary School, Thorndown and Primary School also took part.

The event was supported by Hunts FA football development officer Gary Marheineke and Year 10 sports leaders from Ernulf Academy.

The Houghton Primary School team at the futsal event.

Crosshall Junior School pupils at the Year 5/6 Girls futsal tournament.

