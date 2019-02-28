Rovers have now gone three league matches without a victory – a run which has seen them drop to third place and fall nine points off the pace being set by leaders Histon.

They were held to draws by Walsham-le-Willows and Long Melford before falling to a 5-3 defeat at FC Clacton last Saturday.

“We can’t seem to win a league game at the moment,” said Drake. “We’ve got ourselves into a rut and the injuries are piling up as well.

“What we produced at Clacton was the poorest performance I’ve ever witnessed in my time at Godmanchester. We made mistakes and we were miles off the pace.

“Histon dropped points again last Saturday and that makes our own poor form even more frustrating.

“I can’t quite put my finger on why we’ve not good enough in recent games, but I won’t allow us to simply throw away all the hard work that has gone into this season.

“Everyone involved in the management team and playing squad need to step up to get moving in the right direction again.”

Rovers found themselves 3-0 down inside half-an-hour at Clacton before battling back in the second half with goals from Jack Chandler and Buster Harradine.

Austen Diaper then found the net after Clacton had struck again to keep Rovers in contention at 4-3 but the dismissal of defender Joe Walker for a second caution and a late clincher from the hosts left Drake’s men empty-handed.

The boss’ mood was not helped by seeing midfielder Simon Unwin, who had only been introduced at half-time, being forced off due to the effects of an ugly challenge which went unpunished. Unwin was caught in the chest by a high boot and joins Chris Hyem and Joe Furness on the club’s casualty list.

Rovers now face back-to-back home games, with mid-table side Haverhill Rovers visiting the David Wilson Homes Ground tomorrow (Friday, 7.45pm) ahead of a crucial Tuesday clash against fellow high-flyers Woodbridge Town (7.45pm). Drake says six points from those games are a ‘must’.

Before then, Drake has a hearing with the Hunts FA today (Thursday) following his dismissal from the dugout in Rovers’ recent home draw against Long Melford - it was his second sending-off of the season.