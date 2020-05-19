Ben Seymour-Shove on the ball for St Ives Town in their Southern League Premier Division Central clash with Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON Ben Seymour-Shove on the ball for St Ives Town in their Southern League Premier Division Central clash with Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON

Using the club’s Twitter and Facebook, Seymour-Shove dealt with a host of enquiries, including discussing his wonder goal in the promotion play-off final against Rushden.

Here are some of the highlights from the session, which helped to keep fans engaged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Q.Who was your boyhood hero?

A.Growing up a big Arsenal fan this one is quite an easy one for me. Thierry Henry.

Q.Do you check where Louise (photographer) is standing before the game so you know where to celebrate?

A.No I wouldn’t say so. I think it’s more from chance rather than me looking out for the photographer!

Q.What do you do to relax?

A.I do a bit of exercise to help me feel good, but also just watching series, sport and spending time with friends and family.

Q.Other than your play-off winning goal, what is your favourite moment in an Ives shirt and favourite goal by yourself or someone else?

A.My second favourite moment was the cup final win a couple of years back against Eynesbury. The turnout from the fans at the Neots ground was quality. My favourite goal of late would have to be the one against Redditch at home this year in a big game for the team.

Q.Who is the best player you’ve played with or against?

A.Against there have been a lot. Especially in academy football, probably Raheem Sterling when he was at QPR. The best I’ve played with would have to be Jay Davies back in the Posh days.

Q.Did you know that Rushden goal was going in as soon as you touched the ball and how did it feel to know you had just promoted the club to step three?

A.The Rushden goal I caught sweetly and knew it had a chance. The day was special and I have fond memories. I think I realised the achievement the following season when we were actually playing step three. The calibre of teams made me realise the achievement for the club.

Q.What is your best and worst game for St Ives?

A.The best game was the play-off semi-final away to Egham. The underdog feeling and celebrations away on a Tuesday night felt special. The worst would probably be Kettering at home in our first year at step three. I think it finished 8-0 or 8-2. They were a good side but we were poor that day.

Q.It’s fair to say you’re one of the supporters’ favourite players. How do the Ives fans compare to other clubs you’ve played for?

A.I haven’t played for too many clubs. The supporters at St Ives are top draw, especially the ones that continue to follow us through the rocky times too. Hopefully there are good times for us all to come.