His side’s revival gathered pace with a 2-0 triumph against Leiston at the Premier Plus Stadium on Tuesday night thanks to an early Jordan Norville-Williams opener and a late Dylan Williams clincher from the penalty spot.

Those goals earned a second successive victory on home turf to follow up a 1-0 win against Royston last Saturday. Not only did it mean Saints managed back-to-back league successes for the first time this season, it also pulled them Saints three points clear of the bottom three.

“It was a fantastic performance which featured leadership, grit, game management and excitement,” said Clements.

“The players know what is expected of them and they have really produced. If they can continue to perform like this I have no doubt we will finish the season very well.

“Time will tell of course, but I have nothing but praise for them following the initial turnaround.”

Saints got off to the perfect start against Leiston as Cambridge United loanee Norville-Williams ghosted into the box to flick home a Devante Stanley cross in the second minute.

Williams and Scott Pollock were both inches away from adding to the tally before Stanley saw a strong penalty appeal ignored by the referee.

Leiston were rarely seen as an attacking force in that opening half but they posed more of a threat after the break when Sebastian Dunbar and Matt Blake saw efforts deflected wide.

Both sides then spurned good headed opportunities with Stanley the man off-target for Saints before Leiston defender Harry Knights fluffed the visitors’ best chance of a leveller.

A full-stretch save from Leiston keeper Marcus Garnham kept out a Williams free-kick but he did eventually seal victory in stoppage time when tucking away a penalty after Knights handled a cross from Saints substitute Gary Wharton.

A last-gasp goal-line clearance from Taylor Parr preserved a second consecutive clean sheet for Saints who again do battle with Leiston tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm) when travelling to Suffolk for the reverse fixture.