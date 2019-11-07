Returning player Jonny Butler in action during St Neots Town's clash with Daventry Town. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019 Returning player Jonny Butler in action during St Neots Town's clash with Daventry Town. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019

Struggling Saints looked on course to claim three precious points thanks to a Prince Mutswunguma strike early in the second half at the Premier Plus Stadium, but they eventually fell to a 2-1 defeat to remain deep in trouble.

Mutswunguma saw strong penalty appeals ignored during a goalless first period but his efforts were rewarded four minutes after the break when benefitting from fine work by Sam Gomarsall to fire his sixth goal of the season.

Defender Jonny Butler - one of four new signings drafted in by Saints last Friday - then blasted wide after intercepting an errant pass before Alan Musoke was thwarted by a terrific tackle.

But the introduction of Daventry substitute Taylor Orosz proved to be a game-changer as he inspired their rapid turnaround which featured two goals in the space of three minutes.

Orosz created the visitors' leveller for Aaron King and then created a second goal which was tucked away by Jack Bowen.

A smart save denied Mutswunguma a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time as Saints were left with positives but no points.

Butler is back for a second spell with Saints while two other new recruits - midfielder Ben Stokes and striker Lewis Foster - were introduced as substitutes in the second half.

Another attacking capture - Raj Badiani from AFC Rushden & Diamonds - didn't feature against Daventry Town.

Two other recent signings - midfielder Mikey Davis and frontman Daniel Olusemo - have already left the club after making only two and three appearances respectively.

Saints were due to host neighbours Eynesbury Rovers in a Hunts Senior Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night but the fixture was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

They are set to return to home turf against on Saturday when entertaining Aylesbury United in a league clash, 3pm.