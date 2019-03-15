St Neots Town Under 18s celebrate during their title-clinching victory against Royston Town. Picture: MARK RIDER St Neots Town Under 18s celebrate during their title-clinching victory against Royston Town. Picture: MARK RIDER

The hot Saints prospects clinched the Cambridge Division crown in the Thurlow Nunn Youth League with 3-2 triumph against Royston Under 18s on Monday night.

Joe Rider and Owen Dunnett missed good chances to put Saints ahead before Royston, whose only previous league defeat was inflicted by Saints, hit the front.

The local lads levelled on the stroke of half-time when Rider headed in a Reif Clarke corner and they completed the turnaround on the hour when Clarke put away a Jacob Joseph cross.

Saints stretched their advantage in spectacular style when Dan Olive struck from 30 yards with a quarter-of-an-hour to go before Royston bagged a late consolation, but it wasn’t enough to stop Saints from celebrating another title triumph – one which was sealed with a match to spare.