Darren Marjoram’s side won 1-0 at Stevenage Reserves to stretch their lead at the Eastern Region Women’s League Division One summit to nine points.

They are now hot favourites to follow up their Cambridgeshire Women’s Premiership crown of last term with more glory.

Top scorer Tierney Coulson saw an acrobatic effort saved in a goalless first half and Saints ace Katie Stancombe was denied by the woodwork early in the second period.

Coulson was then denied by a fingertip save but the breakthrough eventually arrived as substitute Emily Smith finished smartly after exchanging passes with Coulson.

Saints then saw out the contest pretty comfortably to extend their unbeaten record in a fine debut season at this level to 17 league matches.

Saints go to Lawford Ladies this Sunday before hosting closest challengers Bowers & Pitsea in a crunch Easter Sunday (April 21) showdown at Westwood Road.