His new-look side recorded a 2-0 victory against neighbours Eynesbury Rovers in their opening Hunts Premier Cup outing. Summer signings Aaron Smith, James Goode, Alfie Connor, Tim Nkala and Lee Watkins all featured in the starting line-up for Saints while Jake Noble appeared as a substitute. It proved to be an afternoon of firsts for latest recruit Nkala as his debut appearance came complete with a spectacular goal that sealed victory after substitute Joe Sutton broke the deadlock. Those goals arrived in the space of nine minutes during the second half. Nkala also achieved the slightly less memorable feat of becoming the first Saints player to experience 10 minutes in the sin-bin when falling foul of the new disciplinary system in place this season for a show of dissent during the first half! Another new recruit, Smith, was denied an early goal by the woodwork, while Goode pulled off a goal-line clearance to deny Jordan Brown later in the first half. Saints were also reliant on a number of smart stops from goalkeeper James Philp in the second period to preserve their clean sheet. Abbott said: