The Southern League Division One Central strugglers drafted in four new recruits ahead of a home clash with Daventry Town tomorrow, 3pm. Defender Jonny Butler and striker Lewis Foster have both arrived from Step 6 side Langford. Butler has played for Saints in the past. Midfielder Ben Stokes, whose previous clubs include Coalville Town and Carlton Town, has also been snapped up along with young AFC Rushden & Diamonds frontman Raj Badiani. They also signed three new players last month but two of them - wideman Mikey Davis and striker Daniel Olusemo - have already departed after making two and three appearances respectively. Saints are second-bottom after picking up only five points from their opening 10 league games.