Saints chief Ricky Marheineke has sealed a deal for Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Hottor ahead of tomorrow's trip to Barwell in the Southern League Premier Division Central, 3pm.

Hottor was bought by Italian giants AC Milan for €800,000 as a teenager back in 2009 but never made a competitive appearance for the club.

Following a series of loan spells he then joined their fierce city rivals, Inter Milan, in the summer of 2016 but again failed to break into first-team contention.

Hottor played in Portugal before arriving in England ahead of last season and he is no stranger to the non-league game.

The 26 year-old had spells with Kettering Town and Banbury United - and it was while with the latter club that he caught the eye of Marheineke.

You may also want to watch:

"Edmund impressed me when playing against us for Banbury," said Marheineke.

"He left the UK to play football in Qatar in the summer, but has moved back recently and it's great to be able to bring him into the club.

"He has experience of considerably higher levels of the game and that can only benefit us in our current situation.

"He's athletic, he's powerful and he's a good footballer - and he's also a very humble guy who just wants to play.

"He trained with us in the last two weeks and got on well with the lads."

Hottor joins a Saints side one point adrift of Premier Division Central safety after a 2-2 draw with Stratford Town last Saturday.