Ollie Drake’s side triumphed 2-1 at rock-bottom Framlingham Town to maintain their challenge for a third Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division runners-up finish in the space of five seasons.

Buster Harradine’s 25-yard stunner broke the deadlock before Simon Unwin doubled the lead with a cool finish.

Framlingham then halved their arrears just before the hour but Rovers held on for a victory which came at a cost with goalkeeper Niall Conroy suffering a knock which could rule him out of the Hunts Senior Cup final tomorrow night (Wednesday).

“We were really good in the first half, but we seemed to stay in the changing room at half-time,” said boss Drake.

“Framlingham came back into it and could probably have scraped a draw in the end, but we managed to get out of there with the three points which we needed.

“And it was great to be able to give three lads from the Under 18s their first taste of senior football.”

That talented young trio – Luke Cosbey, Josh France and Giovanni Cantone – were all introduced as substitutes in the second half.

Rovers remain level with second-placed Woodbridge Town, but have an inferior goal difference compared to the Suffolk side.

Drake’s men entertain Norwich United at the David Wilson Homes Ground this Saturday, 3pm, and he is anticipating a tough test for his injury-ravaged squad.

“We dropped points over at their place and they have been on fire lately,” added Drake.

“Norwich United have won their last four games so we will need to be at our best to get a result.”