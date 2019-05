The Hall Road club - managed by Mark Ducket - have been handed a sideways switch by the Football Association for 2019/20 which will see them leave behind the United Counties League to play in the South Midlands League.

Rovers made their desire to move leagues known several months ago and it was officially confirmed with the release of the non-league constitution for next term at the weekend.

Plumb said: "The United Counties League Premier Division has gradually become full of Leicestershire-based sides and it was felt that we needed to reduce our travelling costs while offering our supporters more local derbies.

"The move into the South Midlands League provides both of those things and can help secure a better financial future for the club.

"We have enjoyed our time in the United Counties League, but we're all looking forward to an exciting challenge ahead."

You may also want to watch:

Rovers last played in the South Midlands League in the 1930s but then joined the United Counties League after the Second World War.

A decade in the Eastern Counties League followed before Rovers returned to the United Counties League in 1963/64 - and that's where they remained until now.

The move will provide Rovers with clashes against the likes of Potton United, Biggleswade United, Baldock Town and Arlesey Town while Newport Pagnell Town have made the same switch from the United Counties League.

But Rovers will also face a number of trips into London to face the likes of North Greenford United, Wembley Town, Hadley and Edgware Town as they begin life in their new league.

"It didn't make sense for us to be in the United Counties League any longer," said Rovers assistant boss Warren Brown. "We'll be doing less travelling now and hopefully having more derby games will boost our attendances as well.

"All of the players are in total agreement with the switch and to be honest I think we would have lost of them had it not happened.

"We're going into the unknown to a degree, but we hope our squad is strong enough to consolidate in our first season."