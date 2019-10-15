The local club have now eased through the opening three rounds of the national competition - earning £2,100 in prize money in the process.

The latest victory arrived last Saturday as Premier Division outfit Rovers thumped Division One hosts New Salamis 6-1 in an all Spartan South Midlands League tie in the first round proper.

Scott Sinclair hit an early opener for Rovers, but they didn't hit top gear until the second half when Jack Uttridge doubled their advantage with a 25-yard blast.

New Salamis briefly hit back from the penalty spot after a Dave Baker foul, but Rovers were soon back on top as Danny Draper struck on the hour with three further goals arriving in the final 15 minutes.

Craig Daniel's spectacular strike was followed by a Jordan Jarrold penalty and a ninth goal of the season for leading scorer Jordan Brown to complete a smooth success for player-coach Ash Fuller, who took charge with manager Mark Ducket working abroad and assistant boss Warren Brown away.

"We'd love to have a great run in the Vase," said Plumb.

"We've already got through three rounds and earned ourselves a couple of thousand pounds, but it's more about the prestige in this competition and the chance of going all the way to Wembley.

"We were ahead at half-time on Saturday without being at our best in the first half, but after the break we really stepped up and won the game very impressively in the end.

"The boys all turned up with the right attitude and application and those things are important in cup ties like this against lower-level teams.

"It's always a potential banana skin for the team from the higher division and that's something we'll have to be aware of in the next round."

Rovers' reward is a trip to another Division One team in the second round. They will head to Milton Keynes Robins on November 2.

While reaching Wembley Stadium for the final of the FA Vase is the ultimate goal in that competition, Rovers also head to Wembley this Saturday in the Spartan South Midlands League.

Their trip to Wembley FC takes place at the considerably more modest Vale Farm but it's a crucial game as Eynesbury bid to roar back into the title race.

A 2-0 defeat at the hands of table-toppers Tring in their last league outing left Rovers 10 points off the pace despite a pleasing start to their debut campaign following a summer switch from the United Counties League.