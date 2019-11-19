The rookie boss was handed the post last week - less than 24 hours after previous chief Jimmy Brattan left the United Counties League Division One outfit by mutual consent.

Cook previously worked under Brattan in a coaching role from December to September before leaving for Cambridgeshire County League strugglers St Neots Town Reserves.

Cook had already been in discussions about a possible return to Huntingdon as a coach, but was then handed the reins after Brattan's surprise exit last Thursday.

"I feel very privileged that Huntingdon Town have given me this opportunity at such a young age," said Cook.

"Many people have commented on that as well as my lack of experience, but the players have backed me fully as a collective and we are all looking to get the club out of this rut.

You may also want to watch:

"It is vital for us to start working hard in training to give us the best chance to put points on the board.

"We have a strong squad and I'm confident we can turn our form around.

"The club have made it very clear that they don't want to be relegated, but I feel we should be aiming to finish closer to mid-table rather than looking over our shoulders.

"We've been knocked out of all the cup competitions, so we the league is our full focus as we look to rebuild for next season."

Town's trip to Bugbrooke was postponed last Saturday which means Cook has to wait until next Wednesday (November 27) for the first match of his reign when Burton Park Wanderers visit Jubilee Park.

Cook will be assisted by 19 year-old coach Alfie Tate. They have a combined age of just 43 - one year younger than former boss Brattan, 44!

The Peterborough-based chief ended his second spell in charge of Town by mutual consent following talks with chairman Doug McIlwain after a 3-0 defeat at Division One table-toppers Long Buckby last Wednesday night - a third successive loss.