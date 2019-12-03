Cook's first two games in charge of the United Counties League Division One club ended in home defeats.

Town were beaten 2-0 by Burton Park Wanderers last Wednesday before succumbing to a 4-2 reverse at the hands of Bourne Town last Saturday.

Cook's side were undone by a former Premier League star in the latter fixture as one-time Leicester and Aston Villa ace Julian Joachim, now aged 45, struck two of the Bourne goals.

"It's been a frustrating first couple of games in charge," said Cook.

"With only having one training session ahead of two massive matches, we always knew it would be a challenge.

"Performances have been both good and bad. We seem to struggle in the first half of games and then grow into them in the second period.

"We're lacking a bit of creativity in the final third and there is also a reluctance to shoot unless we are six yards out."

Recent signing Adam Parmenter and Ian King did succeed in finding the net against Bourne. It was Parmenter's first goal for the club after arriving from Cambridgeshire County League side Hemingfords United.

Town have now suffered five consecutive league losses after also being beaten in the final three matches of previous boss Jimmy Brattan's reign.

They face two tough away tests in the coming days with a trip to Lincolnshire side Harrowby United this Saturday ahead of a Tuesday visit to Bugbrooke. Both of those clubs are in the top eight.

Cook revealed he is looking at ways to strengthen his squad, but could also lose players as well.

He added: "We are currently planning on where and who we want to recruit.

"We have a talented squad that just isn't gelling so it's only natural higher-placed clubs will look to sign our players.

"I'm hopeful of keeping hold of them, though, as we want to turn things around."