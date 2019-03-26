St Neots Town manager Marc Abbott with physio Kayleigh-Anne Burt. Picture: MARK RIDER St Neots Town manager Marc Abbott with physio Kayleigh-Anne Burt. Picture: MARK RIDER

Saints remained five points from safety following a 2-0 defeat at table-topping Kettering Town last Saturday.

They continue their quest to dodge the drop against all odds when hosting Coalville Town at the Premier Plus Stadium tonight (Tuesday, 7.45pm) - and that’s followed by another crucial home clash against Banbury this Saturday, 3pm.

Abbott said: “We won’t give up until it is mathematically impossible for us to stay up.

“I still expect Lowestoft to pick up a couple more wins and that means we’re going to need three or four good results of our own.

Coach Ben Yeomans made his St Neots Town debut as a player against Kettering Town. Picture: MARK RIDER Coach Ben Yeomans made his St Neots Town debut as a player against Kettering Town. Picture: MARK RIDER

“It’s a very tough ask, but the opportunities are there with a number of games against teams in the lower part of the table to come.

“But whatever happens during the remainder of this season, it’s an excellent experience for myself as a young manager and our young players. It will only benefit us going forward.”

The visit of Banbury is one of four fixtures against sides in the bottom half of the table in Saints’ seven remaining games. They also face St Ives Town, Hitchin and Halesowen from that part of the standings.

A depleted Saints side were beaten 2-0 at table-topping Kettering last Saturday, but they’re expected to be stronger tonight.

Defender Ryan Hughes was recalled by Northampton Town and started for the League Two club at teh weekend, but he returns while fellow Cobblers youngster Scott Pollock is back from injury.

And they are joined by a new face after Abbott completed the signing of attacking talent Ben Bradley from his former club, Haverhill Rovers, yesterday.

“Ben is a player I know well,” added Abbott. “He’s a really creative player who can operate as an attacking midfielder or a forward.

“He’s someone I believe can make the step up to our level.”

But wideman Harry Beckley has left Saints after barely a month with the club.