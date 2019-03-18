St Ives Town goalkeeper Martin Conway kept a clean sheet in their win at Leiston. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON St Ives Town goalkeeper Martin Conway kept a clean sheet in their win at Leiston. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON

Saints triumphed 2-0 at fellow mid-table side Leiston in the Southern League Premier Division Central last Saturday.

Leading scorer Ben Seymour-Shove hit the outside of a post in the first half when Saints played into the teeth of a strong wind, before he and recalled striker Jake Newman went close early in the second period.

Newman eventually made the breakthrough midway through the second half when slamming in a Ben Baker cut-back.

Seymour-Shove, Newman and Ben Jackson all spurned opportunities for further goals as Saints dominated before sealing victory in stoppage time when captain Robbie Parker converted a penalty earned by substitute Andrew Osei-Bonsu.

Andrew Osei-Bonsu earned the penalty which sealed St Ives Town's victory at Leiston. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON Andrew Osei-Bonsu earned the penalty which sealed St Ives Town's victory at Leiston. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON

Saints have now picked up 28 points from 18 away fixtures this term – a tally bettered only by table-topping Kettering Town and equalled by third-placed King’s Lynn – in contrast to gaining only 18 on their own Westwood Road turf.

“It’s a very good away record,” said Marheineke. “To win almost half of our games on the road and pick up so many points is very pleasing.

“We don’t prepare any differently than when we are at home, but we’ve earned some really good results away.

“At this level of football our best chance of winning games is playing not to lose them and that’s probably better suited to being away than when there is that bit more pressure at home.

“But we know we could have done better at our place as we’ve let a few results slip away.

“I can think of two late goals we have conceded at home and also a late penalty that we missed which could easily have given us five more points.”

Saints have a chance to boost their home form this Saturday when they host play-off chasing Alvechurch, 3pm.

Saints were pipped 2-1 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season and Marheineke is anxious to avoid another defeat at the hands of the Midlands side who sit just outside the top five.

Saints have seen Biggleswade Town and Rushall do the double over them this season.

“Alvechurch will come to us in need of three points for their play-off chase and that’s a scenario that suits us pretty well,” added Marheineke.

“We definitely don’t want to see them do the double over us. Two teams have managed it and that’s two too many!”

Young striker Dylan Wilson is back in training after suffering a broken ankle back at the end of the December.