The local club launch their fourth season of Step 3 football today (Saturday) when hosting Tamworth at Westwood Road, 3pm, before heading to Lowestoft on Tuesday night, 7.45pm. It's a case of deja vu for Saints with their opening two fixtures being identical to last season and Marheineke hopes the similarities don't end there as they triumphed 1-0 in both games 12 months ago. He would also be more than happy for his side to repeat their best-ever finish of 13th and haul of 55 points from 2018/19.