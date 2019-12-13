Saints host Redditch at Westwood Road tomorrow, 3pm, in a Southern League Premier Division Central basement clash.

They go into battle three points clear of the Midlands visitors, who currently prop up the standings. Marheineke's men are a point from safety ahead.

"It looks like any three from five teams will go down and we're certainly one of them," admitted Marheineke.

"It's a massive game on Saturday and one we know we need to win. Our season certainly won't be over if it doesn't go to plan, but it would be a huge blow.

"We need to build confidence and momentum, and the only way that will happen is by winning games of football.

"Nothing is going to be given to us on a plate. Every single point has to be earned and we'll only do that by working harder than the teams we face.

"All supporters want to see their teams win things, but hopefully our fans understand that staying up this season is the biggest triumph this club has ever had.

"Avoiding relegation this season should be celebrated in the same way as winning promotion or a trophy.

"This is the highest level of football we've ever been at and we'll fight tooth and nail to stay here."

Saints were beaten 1-0 at Barwell last Saturday with the only goal arriving on the stroke of half-time. The hosts also hit the woodwork on three occasions as Marheineke's men were fortunate to avoid a heavier defeat.

Saints have won only three of their 19 league fixtures so far this season while Redditch have lost 7-0 and 6-0 in their last two games.