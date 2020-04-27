Revell joined the club in March, after chairman Doug McIlwain moved to ensure the club’s survival in United Counties League Division One.

And after starting his time in charge with a goalless draw against Rushden & Higham, Revell led the side to a 2-0 home win over high-flying Blackstones.

The season was then suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, as the UK went into lockdown, and all non-league competitions from step three and below were eventually declared null and void, with results expunged.

Revell appeared for local sides Eynesbury Rovers, Royston Town and Potton United during his own playing career, before moving into management to take charge of Bedfordshire County League outfit Cranfield United.

He led them to a runners-up finish, while also having two successful spells at Potton United, and will call upon an experienced backroom staff at Huntingdon, including Kevin O’Sullivan and Graham Haggar, who all worked with him previously at Potton United and Cranfield.

O’Sullivan played in the League of Ireland, while Haggar has managerial experience with Royston, and Revell has also added sports therapist Nick Whitehouse – who previously worked with Barnet and Histon – to his team.