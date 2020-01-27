Town drew 1-1 at Aylestone Park in Division One of the United Counties League despite spending much of the contest under pressure.

But they returned from Leicestershire with a share of the spoils thanks to a second-half equaliser from midfielder Mario Neves.

It was the third point gained in 12 games under boss Alex Cook, who said: "We soaked up a lot of pressure in the first half but they opened us up with a really nice move to get ahead.

"It was frustrating to come in behind at half-time after putting in so much hard work defensively, but we still had hope that we could hurt them.

"We managed to get ourselves level against the run of play and then had to emergency defend for the rest of the game.

"They had the majority of the possession and two big penalty shouts which may well have been given on another day, but it was great for us to come away with a point."

Despite their pleasing point, Town have dropped to second-bottom of the Division One standings after fellow strugglers Sileby Rangers recorded back-to-back wins in recent days.

Now Cook is targeting the first win of his Town reign as they face two other bottom-six sides in their next two games.

Huntingdon host Raunds Town this Saturday at Jubilee Park, 3pm, before going to Bourne Town the following week.

They also face bottom-half teams Holwell Sports and Rushden & Higham during a six-game spell that Cook feels will be crucial.

He added: "We're coming into a run of games where we must look to pick up results.

"We have to knuckle down and kick on from the draw last weekend.

"The team spirit was the best I've witnessed it last Saturday and I'm really hoping we can pull together and fight for each other in the latter stages of the season."