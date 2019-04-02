Richard Ramsaran’s young talents claimed county honours for the third successive season when lifting the Hunts Under 16 Cup last Wednesday.

Harrison Radwell hit the only goal of a 1-0 final triumph against St Neots Town at Jubilee Park, in Huntingdon, from the penalty spot in the seventh minute of stoppage time after Harvey Gargiulo was sent tumbling.

The Town lads, who play in the tough Eastern Junior Alliance, also enjoyed county success at Under 14 and Under 15 levels and this was actually a fourth Hunts triumph in five seasons after previously lifting the Under 12 trophy when playing under the Alconbury Colts banner.

There are two more county final this week.

Double-chasing Houghton & Wyton face Alconbury in the Hunts Junior Cup showpiece at Jubilee Park tonight (Wednesday) before the Under 18 sides of St Ives Town and St Neots Town do battle for that trophy on Friday night at Eynesbury Rovers FC.