The St Neots-based youth club run teams across a number of age groups and the new squad, led by coach Jodie Seamark, are thoroughly enjoying the start to their existence playing in the Hunts Youth League.

The club recently received a grant to buy new goals from the Mick George Sports Fund, a big help according to chairman Andy White in getting the team set up.

He said: “As a volunteer run community grassroots club with 15 teams from ages seven to 16, we’re enormously grateful to Mick George for their kind generosity which will benefit all the youngsters for many years to come.

“The U7s are a brand-new team and only formed last month.”

For more information on the club go to www.prioryparksidefc.com