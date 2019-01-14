Action from the Hunts Intermediate Cup semi-final clash between Eaton Socon and Hemingfords United. Picture: SIMON COOPER Action from the Hunts Intermediate Cup semi-final clash between Eaton Socon and Hemingfords United. Picture: SIMON COOPER

Porter saved all three of the spot-kicks he faced as Cameron Anderson’s men triumphed 3-0 at holders Eaton Socon following a 1-1 deadlock.

Eaton Socon hit the front late in the first half through Lee Griffiths, but Matt Wright volleyed in the Hemingfords leveller midway through the second period.

That meant the contest was settled from 12 yards where Porter - making just his second Hemingfords appearance - took centre stage while player-boss Anderson, Andy Blackmore and Jonny Twentyman all tucked away their penalties to send them through.

“After a tough start to the season, our young team has come on in leaps and bounds,” said Anderson.

“It was a brilliant game against Eaton Socon that could have gone either way, but Dan was a real star in the shoot-out with his three saves.

“I’m delighted for all the boys to have the reward of playing in a county final. They deserve it for the hard work they have put in.”

Hemingfords United will face either Eynesbury Rovers Reserves or AFC Barley Mow in the showpiece. Those two clubs contest the other semi-final this Saturday.

Many of the Rovers players and their boss, Mark Spavins, are chasing a Hunts Intermediate Cup hat-trick after sampling success with Eaton Socon in the past two seasons.

And the Mow men are out to claim a second Kershaw Premier Division scalp having dumped out Brampton in the previous round.

Brampton also suffered defeat in the Cambridgeshire County League top flight last Saturday when beaten 2-0 at title challengers Great Shelford.

St Neots Town Reserves saw their struggles continue with a 4-2 home loss at the hands of reigning champions.

The Saints side are battling to avoid a second successive relegation after suffering the drop from Division One of the Spartan South Midlands League last season.