Daniel York during Huntingdon United's victory against Witchford 96 in the Cambridgeshire County League.

The Huntingdon United player-chief has led his side to the Kershaw Senior A Division summit in the race to reach the Cambridgeshire County League top flight.

United are unbeaten in their opening six games - a record they enhanced with a 4-1 victory against Witchford 96 last Saturday when striker Connor Ray hit a hat-trick.

Aaron Petty grabbed the other goal for the pacesetters, with Moran hopeful of a strong challenge for title glory.

"We've started very well but won't get ahead of ourselves," insisted Moran. "I was quietly confident we had put a good squad together and I'll be disappointed if we're not there or thereabouts at the end of the season, but we know every single game is a battle at this level."

Joe Bennett gets in an effort for Huntingdon United.

Moran enjoyed a long and successful playing career with Godmanchester Rovers which included Thurlow Nunn League and Hunts Senior Cup honours.

He was persuaded to join United by former boss Lee Milton during last season and then stepped up into the hotseat when it was vacated in the summer.

And Moran's decision to move into management - initially aired on a team night out - is already looking an inspired one.

Huntingdon United players celebrate a goal against Witchford 96.

He added: "I really enjoyed playing for the club after Lee asked me to come in, but he decided to step away at the end of last season.

"We were on a night out in Milton Keynes when I threw my hat into the ring. I guess the idea came after a few drinks, but it all went from there."

Fellow locals AFC Barley Mow are hot on the heels of Huntingdon United.

Sean Sweeney's side have made a sparkling start to their debut Kershaw Senior A Division campaign as they chase a fifth consecutive promotion.

Scott Rogers of Huntingdon United.

Two Josh Turner goals and a Jake Waterworth effort fired them to 3-1 victory at Fulbourn Institute Reserves last Saturday, although Waterworth and Junior Russell also missed penalties.

Eaton Socon are the leading locals in the Kershaw Premier Division. Mark Garwood's unbeaten side beat Foxton 3-0 last Saturday thanks to goals from Jake Alderson, Ben Cole and Alex Shepherd.