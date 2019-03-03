Rovers have not named the player in question, but have taken swift action following the incident, which will be investigated by the Football Association, in a 3-3 draw at Leicester Nirvana.

A statement released by Eynesbury this afternoon revealed: “Following an incident of alleged racial abuse in yesterday’s match at Leicester Nirvana, the club would like to state that the player in question has been expelled from the club.

“This is with the full support of our management team of Mark Ducket and Warren Brown.

“The club would like to apologise for the incident and also thank the officials of Leicester Nirvana for the way they handled the situation.

“As this is now in the hands of the FA, no further comment will be made.”

A statement from opponents Leicester Nirvana praised Rovers’ action on the day.

It read: “The Eynesbury management team dealt with the incident at hand and then, after establishing certain facts on the matter, offered an unreserved apology to club members with them taking the time out to speak to the player (an Under 18, who still plays in our youth team) on the end of this abhorrent abuse.

“They apologised on behalf of their club and promised action against the player concerned.

“Leicester Nirvana fully appreciated the swift manner and recognition of a serious racial attack and the fact Eynesbury Rovers offered their full support in the matter going forward.

“Unfortunately these incidents continue across football and we as a club will not tolerate it. We will use all available powers to fight such incidents.”

Rovers had two players sent off in a fixture in which they lost the lead on three occasions.

Hayden Bream – for what was described as an ‘off-the-ball altercation’ in the club’s match report submitted to the Hunts Post earlier today – and Robert Ducket – for collecting two cautions – were their players to see red.

New signing Brandon Williams enjoyed a dream start to his Eynesbury debut when firing them ahead inside the opening minute. The former ON Chenecks made struck with the aid of a deflection.

That advantage was wiped out after 13 minutes but Eynesbury also managed an early goal in the second half as Robert Ducket restored the lead.

A penalty, harshly awarded against Owen Clark, for handball, provided Nirvana with their second leveller.

Rovers were then reduced to 10-men when Bream was dismissed, but they made light of their numerical disadvantage as Ducket struck for a second time – heading in a Jordan Jarrold corner - to put them back ahead.

Ducket then became the second Rovers man to see red and the nine men couldn’t prevent Nirvana from hitting back again with a third equaliser arriving deep into stoppage time.