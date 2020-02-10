The club's new triple management team - made up of Kuhne, Ash Fuller and Dean Greygoose - have endured a difficult start to their Hall Road reign.

They have collected only one point from four matches at the helm with Rovers suffering back-to-back home defeats in recent days. They went down to a 2-0 midweek reverse at the hands of Edgware Town and that was followed by a 3-2 derby setback against Kuhne's former club, Potton, last Saturday.

The latter loss was also marred by the loss of midfielder Jack Warwick to a potentially serious knee injury and the dismissal of defender Dave Baker following the final whistle for comments made to the match referee.

"We've inherited a squad that is far too thin," said Kuhne.

"We had two players out injured on Saturday and two others suspended, so we had to throw four teenage lads on the bench.

"Unfortunately it's very tough to bring in the players we want at this stage of the season. It's just a case of trying to get bodies on the pitch and we're doing all we can.

"I must have made between 30-40 calls last week to players and most of them are happy elsewhere at the moment. A lot said they would be interested in coming to us next season, but that doesn't help now.

"We've also lost Jack to an injury that looks like it will rule him out for a while and it was disappointing to see a player get sent off in the way Dave did.

"I had already spoken to the referee and was going to see him in his room. Players have to keep their discipline - especially when we're so short of numbers.

"Even taking that into account, the return of one point from four games is not good enough and the buck stops with me."

Debutant Tim Nkala, who has returned for a second spell with Rovers, made an instant impact with a spectacular opener after just six minutes.

But Rovers saw their lead wiped out just after the half-hour and were undone by goals a minute before and a minute after half-time. A foul on Baker was missed in the build-up to the third goal.

Steve Gentle halved the Eynesbury arrears when prodding in from close range, but they couldn't claw themselves level.

Kuhne said: "We did ok in the first half, but couldn't push on from scoring early.

"Going behind to virtually the last kick of the first half was a blow and then a massive mistake from the referee allowed Potton to get a third a minute into the second half.

"We got it back to 3-2 and huffed and puffed, but we didn't really look like we had more goals in us."

Rovers also handed a debut to former Newport Pagnell Town midfielder Joel Ives against Potton, but Jordan Jarrold, Nikco Williams and Jake Alderson have all left the club.

Rovers now host Broadfields United this Saturday in the fourth of six consecutive home league fixtures, but still have leading scorer Jordan Brown and midfielder Rob Ducket banned along with Baker.