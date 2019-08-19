St Ives striker Ezra Forde slides towards goal at Biggleswade Town, but sadly the ball is heading the other way. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON St Ives striker Ezra Forde slides towards goal at Biggleswade Town, but sadly the ball is heading the other way. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON

Saints have earned just one point - and scored only one goal - from their opening three games in a tough start to the Southern League Premier Division Central campaign.

They both arrived in their 1-1 curtain-raiser against Tamworth at Westwood Road on August 10, but were followed by back-to-back away defeats.

Saints drew a blank in a 1-0 midweek loss at Lowestoft Town before going down 2-0 to Biggleswade Town last Saturday.

They were undone by second-half goals in both fixtures after squandering excellent chances before falling behind.

Ben Jackson on the ball for St Ives Town during their defeat at Biggleswade Town.

Defender Charlie De'Ath hit the bar moments before the only goal arrived at Lowestoft and striker Ezra Forde fluffed two excellent chances before Biggleswade went ahead.

Saints were then controversially seen off by a twice-taken penalty in Bedfordshire with keeper Martin Conway adjudged to have moved off his line before saving Joe White's spot-kick.

However, he was powerless to prevent another Biggleswade man, Liam Brooks, from tucking away the second attempt.

"The performance at Biggleswade was really good," stated Marheineke. "However, it is clear we need to turn good possession and the opportunities we create into goals.

Ty Ward on the attack for St Ives Town against Biggleswade Town.

"We missed a glorious chance to go ahead and then found ourselves behind to a deflected shot two minutes later.

"The second goal was disappointing on two levels - firstly that it arrived from our own corner and secondly that the decision for it to be re-taken was a disgrace.

"It was a similar story at Lowestoft last Tuesday in what always looked like being a one-goal game with the team to score first going on to win.

"Unfortunately for us we hit the bar with our best chance and then conceded a controversial goal from a corner.

"That was another example of the fine margins between picking up points and being beaten at this level of football.

"The luck doesn't seem to be with us at the moment but we have to continue to believe in what we are doing, maintain our level of performance and strive to work even harder than we already do.

"I'm adamant we will score goals if we can be more ruthless and show a little more composure to put the chances away.

"I'm also confident in this group of players and certain that results will come."

The tough tests continue to come thick and fast for Saints. They host last season's third-placed side, Stourbridge, at Westwood Road this Saturday before going to AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Bank Holiday Monday (both 3pm kick-offs).