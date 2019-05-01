Boss Ollie Drake watched his side add the Hinchingbrooke Cup crown to complete an honours double less than a month after lifting the Hunts Senior Cup.

The second piece of silverware was earned in considerably more dramatic style than the first as they triumphed 4-2 on penalties against Pinchbeck United in a final staged at the Branch Bros Stadium in Peterborough.

Rovers, who finished third in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, looked destined for disappointment when conceding twice in the opening quarter of an hour to a Pinchbeck side who were fourth in the United Counties League Premier Division.

But they transformed the game to lead in the second period only to be pegged back by a late Pinchbeck leveller. However, Drake's men soon shrugged off that blow to triumph from the spot with emergency goalkeeper Sam Palmer - the club's physio - proving to be their hero.

Palmer, called upon with number one Niall Conroy out injured, kept out the first Pinchbeck penalty before their third attempt hit the bar.

Tom Spark also missed for Rovers but Jack Chandler, substitute Jake Burton, Matt Allan and Russell Bull all held their nerve to convert.

Palmer is an accomplished goalkeeper who played regularly in that position before taking up an off-the-pitch role. He also starred in a shoot-out success against St Ives Town earlier in the season that set them on the road to county glory.

Chandler has also tucked away a penalty just before half-time last night to launch the Rovers fightback. He then dragged them back onto level terms when heading in on the hour.

Captain marvel Micky Hyem, who had earlier been denied by the crossbar and won the penalty, then fired Rovers into an unlikely lead with 17 minutes to go.

A fortunate Pinchbeck leveller with four minutes left meant the destination of the silverware would be decided from the spot . . . and it will spend the next year sitting proudly in the David Wilson Homes Ground trophy cabinet.