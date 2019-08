Ollie Drake's side made progress in the famous competition courtesy of a 3-2 triumph at Northampton outfit ON Chenecks in the extra preliminary round.

And the Rovers chief was delighted to see his side prevail after suffering back-to-back defeats in their opening two Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division matches of the new campaign.

"It was all about the result on Sunday," said Drake. "And I wasn't too worried about how we got it.

"It was actually the worst we've played in all three games yet this was the one we won and hopefully it can set our season off.

"We made no secret of the fact we weren't happy about being made to play the tie on a Sunday. It frustrated us as we had key players missing, but it also motivated us as well."

Rovers fell behind against the run of play early on before Ally Conway saw a goalbound effort cleared by a defender.

Drake's men eventually equalised just after the half-hour as James Hall smashed in a Jack Chandler cross from close range.

You may also want to watch:

The same duo combined again seconds later with Chandler again the supplier and Hall the finisher only for the celebrations to be cut short by a raised flag.

Rovers had to wait until the 63rd minute to hit the front when set-piece specialist Ross Munro struck with a 25-yard free-kick and the advantage increased courtesy of a debut goal from Josh Dawkin, who has signed on a dual registration deal from St Ives Town, with 12 minutes to go.

The hosts halved their arrears late on, but Rovers held on to set up a preliminary round showdown at home to St Neots Town on August 24.

It's a repeat of last season's embarrassingly one-sided Hunts Senior Cup final in which Rovers spanked Saints 6-0.

Drake added: "We had 40 shots in our first two league games but had only scored one goal which was a disappointment, but we took more of our chances against ON Chenecks and had another terrific goal ruled out for offside.

"We knew there were no major problems and it was just a case of tidying things up in a few areas to ensure we really click.

"We've managed to bring in some prize money and also have a tie in the next round which will hopefully attract a lot of interest and a big crowd."

Before then Rovers will attempt to open their league account when travelling to Gorleston this Saturday, 3pm, before hitting the road again on Tuesday when visiting Thetford, 7.45pm.