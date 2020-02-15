All five non-league football clubs - St Ives Town, St Neots Town, Godmanchester Rovers, Eynesbury Rovers and Huntingdon Town - had their matches postponed.

It was a similar story in the rugby world with games featuring Huntingdon, St Ives and St Neots all falling victim to the weather.

The vast majority of hockey fixtures involving St Ives and St Neots were also cancelled, but some local football did survive.

Eynesbury United won 1-0 at local rivals Eaton Socon in a Cambridgeshire County League top-flight derby clash.

A first-minute goal from Shane Fox settled the issue in favour of the visitors who are chasing promotion from the Kershaw Premier Division.