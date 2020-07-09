The club made a host of announcements this past week, starting with news of the arrival of centre-forward Arel Amu.

The 24-year-old has previously played for Cambridge City, Walton Casuals, Hemel Hempstead and Dunstable Town and should bolster the attack.

Midfielder Nathan Hicks was the next new signing, with the 28-year-old having had spells at the likes of Rushden & Diamonds, Biggleswade Town, Kettering, Leamington and Histon.

And centre-forward Nabil Shariff, also 28, was the third player to be announced as joining the club after spells wit Rushden & Diamonds, Stratford Town, St Neots, Kettering and Banbury.

Ives also revealed that club captain Robbie Parker is remaining at the Southern League Premier Division outfit, alongside goalkeeper Martin Conway and defender Ben Toseland.

And defenders Ben Jackson, Alfie Powell and Rhys Kelly were also announced as staying in Ives jerseys for 2020-21, before Kyle Lincoln was confirmed as another new signing.

Another defender, the 31-year-old Lincoln joins the club having previously appeared for Bromsgrove Sporting, Dunstable Town, Bedford Town, Barton Rovers and Hitchin Town.

*Eynesbury Rovers had double reason to cheer recently after landing two awards.

Matt Plumb picked up the Hunts FA grassroots groundsteam of the year prize, with Eynesbury then also receiving the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division’s best playing surface award at their AGM.

However, the club also revealed that Jordan Brown and Jazzy Dolby were leaving to take up new challenges at a higher level with Bedford Town.