Darren Marjoram’s side were left disappointed after having to settle for a 1-1 draw at Hertford Town Ladies after the two sides exchanged late goals.

It was a result which extend Saints’ unbeaten record to 12 games in their debut season at this level, but one which also allowed the bottom-of-the-table hosts to pick up a first point of the campaign.

Leading scorer Tierney Coulson thought she had headed Saints ahead early in the second half only to see the goal ruled out for an infringement on the Hertford goalkeeper.

Saints eventually hit the front with five minutes to go as new signing Ruth Fox capped an impressive debut display with a 25-yard stunner.

But the former Cambridge United midfielder’s moment of magic was not enough to earn victory as Saints allowed the hosts to hit back two minutes later when a cross from the left drifted over goalkeeper Kira Markwell and into the far corner of the net.

“We just seemed to lack a bit of our usual spark,” said manager Marjoram. “But given how well Hertford defended throughout the game, we can’t be unhappy with a point.

“The real positive was seeing Ruth make her debut and score such a tremendous goal.”

Saints are now a point behind leaders Bowers & Pitsea but still boast a game in hand. They go to Hatfield Peveral Ladies this Sunday.