Marc Abbott's side battled out a goalless draw at fellow relegated outfit Bedworth in their Southern League Division One Central opener.

That was always likely to be the outcome of a game in which chances were at a premium and neither goalkeeper was ever seriously tested.

Saints were solid defensively when rarely being troubled by their hosts, but they lacked cutting edge and invention in attack on a day when their starting line-up featured seven new signings.

"It was cagey as you expect in a first game of the season," said Abbott. "It was probably a case of neither team wanting to lose.

"It was one of those days where neither team really looked like scoring," said Abbott. "But a clean sheet and our first point on the board are definitely positives.

"We struggled at times to play our way against a team with a lot of strength and physicality, but we finished the game the stronger and started to give them something to think about when breaking dangerously.

"But I certainly couldn't claim that we did enough to win the game."

A fine recovery tackle from Stevan Shaw prevented Saints from falling behind midway through the first half while Alfie Connor saw two free-kicks saved when they threatened at the other end.

Lee Watkins fired a shot just wide on the stroke of half-time while striker Sam Bennett was denied by a smothering save in the second half.

Saints now host Yaxley in their first home fixture of the new campaign tomorrow night (Tuesday, 7.45pm).

They switch their attention to an FA Cup preliminary round tie at local rivals Godmanchester Rovers this Saturday, 3pm, ahead of a return to league action on Bank Holiday Monday when they visit Kempston Rovers (3pm).

That trip will be postponed should a replay be required in the FA Cup.