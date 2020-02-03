St Neots Town striker Lewis Foster gets up high against Biggleswade FC. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019 St Neots Town striker Lewis Foster gets up high against Biggleswade FC. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019

Corr has been in charge of the Southern League Division One Central strugglers for six games after being appointed as part of a link-up between Saints and League Two club Cambridge United last month.

Saints have won two of those six matches and also picked up a point from a 1-1 draw against Biggleswade FC last Saturday in the last of four consecutive home outings at the Premier Plus Stadium.

Corr said: "It is clear the players have bought into what we're trying to do and we're seeing improvement game by game.

"It can be tough to come into a managerial post during a season - especially when in the sort of position that we find ourselves in.

St Neots Town youngster Lewis Simper is sent tumbling by a tough tackle against Biggleswade FC. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019 St Neots Town youngster Lewis Simper is sent tumbling by a tough tackle against Biggleswade FC. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019

"We don't have a title or the play-off to chase, but the players are just as motivated as I am to see how much we can develop and progress.

"We need to score a few more goals and hopefully that can happen with the way I like to attack in numbers. I definitely want to see our full-backs get more involved in that.

"We also need to address the way in which we're a little bit susceptible to the counter-attack. Correcting the distances between defenders and midfielders when in possession will help us to sustain attacks for longer.

"Some of our games have been a little too back and forth at times when we're on top."

Goalscorer Tommy Boxer (left) celebrates his St Neots Town leveller against Biggleswade FC. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019 Goalscorer Tommy Boxer (left) celebrates his St Neots Town leveller against Biggleswade FC. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019

Saints faced two very different tests in recent days. They were beaten 3-1 by title-chasing Corby Town last Tuesday - when Sam Gomarsall earned and converted a late penalty consolation - before having to settle for a share of the spoils against mid-table side Biggleswade FC.

Both goals arrived in the opening quarter of the latter contest with skipper Tommy Boxer bundling in a Lewis Simper cross to restore parity after Saints had fallen behind in the sixth minute.

Saints were then the dominant team in the second half with Gomarsall hitting the woodwork soon after half-time, but they couldn't manage another breakthrough - even when playing against 10 men for the final 13 minutes after the visitors had David Newton dismissed for a reckless tackle on Lee Watkins.

Corr added: "I was really impressed with Corby and it was great to be able to see what one of the best teams in the division looks like.

"It gives us some inspiration and motivation to compete at the level they're at. We now know the kind of standard we need to reach in the future and I don't see any reason why we can't achieve that.

"It was probably a case of dropping a couple of points against Biggleswade.

"But I'm not disappointed because the performance was really good and had we won 5-1 no-one would have batted an eyelid.

"We had them pinned in their half and hit the post and bar in the second half.

If we play like that every wee, we'll certainly win more games than we lose."

Saints go to Barton Rovers this Saturday, 3pm, by which time Corr hopes to have drafted in a new defender, but the Saints boss has released midfielder Jonny Butler.