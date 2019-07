Jake Newman scored one of the goals as St Ives Town beat Huntingdon Town. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON Jake Newman scored one of the goals as St Ives Town beat Huntingdon Town. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON

The 19 players he used during a Hunts Premier Cup victory at Huntingdon Town got plenty of the former in the tank and also managed a couple of the latter.

Comeback ace Josh Dawkin and striker Jake Newman provided the goals in the first half of a 2-0 triumph for Step 3 side Saints against their Step 6 hosts.

"It's not about results in pre-season," said Marheineke. "It was our first fixture and the key thing was getting as many players onto the pitch as possible.

"We were able to look at senior players, potential signings and young lads who could have a big part to play in the club's future."

Rival bosses Jimmy Brattan of Huntingdon Town (left) and Ricky Marheineke of St Ives Town (right) look on. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Rival bosses Jimmy Brattan of Huntingdon Town (left) and Ricky Marheineke of St Ives Town (right) look on. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

The Saints line-up featured two trailists with full-back Jeff Woodward and midfielder Jonny Kaye both bidding to earn deals.

Woodward has had spells at Bedford Town and Rugby Town in this country and also spent time in Australia, while Kaye was with Soham Town Rangers last term.

Teenage defender Charlie Johnson, who has been released by League Two club Cambridge United, was another new face and Marheineke said the deal to bring him to the club is still 'ongoing'.

Youngsters Bailey Baker, Riley McDougald, Kian Pilkington, Jonah Jay, Josh Ramsaran and Conor O'Donovan, who will form part of the club's new reserve side in the Cambridgeshire County League, also featured.

Action from the Hunts Premier Cup fixture involving Huntingdon Town and St Ives Town. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Action from the Hunts Premier Cup fixture involving Huntingdon Town and St Ives Town. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

McDougald's father, Junior, is a former Saints player who also enjoyed a career in the professional game - most notably with Brighton.

Goalkeeper Martin Conway, new signing Dan Clifton, Tom Wood, Ollie Snaith and Dylan Wilson were all unavailable on Saturday but should feature against Godmanchester Rovers on Thursday night. That match is also being played at Jubilee Park.

Defender Jarvis Wilson and frontman Andrew Osei-Bonsu could also be involved in that game. Both players have been linked with moves to higher levels this summer but may now remain with Saints.

St Ives Town captain Robbie Parker during their Hunts Premier Cup win at Huntingdon Town. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT St Ives Town captain Robbie Parker during their Hunts Premier Cup win at Huntingdon Town. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Huntingdon boss Jimmy Brattan was delighted with how his side performed with the start of their United Counties League Division One season only two-and-a-half weeks away. Town kick off the campaign at newcomers Whittlesey Athletic on Sunday, July 28 as part of an annual groundhop in this area.

Their next friendly is tomorrow night (Wednesday) as they host Cambridge City in the Hunts Premier Cup.

Step 4 side City beat another local outfit, Godmanchester Rovers, 5-0 last Saturday while Eynesbury Rovers as they thumped Biggleswade Town 8-1.

St Neots Town enter the fray this Saturday when hosting Eynesbury and they then entertain Biggleswade United on Tuesday.

St Neots completed the signing of winger Tim Nkala at the weekend. He spent last season with Wisbech Town.

The full fixtures for all of the local non-league clubs will be released this Friday along with the draws for the early rounds of the FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase.