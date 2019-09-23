Mark Ducket's men were beaten 2-1 at fellow unbeaten side Colney Heath in a clash of two sets of Premier Division title hopefuls.

Rovers fell behind to an early goal from Jon Clements and were denied a leveller when a Dom Lawless effort hit the top of the crossbar.

Colney Heath doubled their lead just before the hour when Jack Woods headed home at the back post, but Eynesbury responded quickly.

Lawless halved their deficit when the beneficiary of fine work from Jordan Brown, but they couldn't claw their way back onto level terms.

The best opportunity fell to substitute Nikco Williams, but he dragged his shot wide from the edge of the box as Eynesbury were beaten for the first time in six league outings this term.

Despite the setback, it was a milestone occasion for long-serving Rovers midfielder Robert Ducket, who made his 300th first-team appearance for the club.

Eynesbury look to have an ideal opportunity to return to winning ways this Saturday when hosting rock-bottom North Greenford United at Hall Road, 3pm.