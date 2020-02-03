Assistant manager Craig Adams celebrates St Ives Town's late winner at Coalville Town. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON Assistant manager Craig Adams celebrates St Ives Town's late winner at Coalville Town. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON

The relegation-batting Saints pulled off a shock 2-1 success at title-chasing Coalville Town in the Southern League Premier Division Central last Saturday.

A second-half double from Matt Foy - including a last-gasp winner - earned Marheineke's side a first success of 2020.

But results elsewhere meant they remained six points from safety with their manager still adamant he is paying no attention to the league table.

"There's no pressure on the players and it's just a case of enjoying our football," stressed Marheineke. "We're not thinking about anything other than that.

The goalmouth scramble in which Matt Foy claimed a last-gasp winner for St Ives Town at Coalville Town. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON The goalmouth scramble in which Matt Foy claimed a last-gasp winner for St Ives Town at Coalville Town. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON

"It worked for us against Coalville as we produced a performance and picked up a result which was right up there with any we've had this season - and it's the approach we'll keep.

"Not many people would have given us a prayer of going there and getting a result, but we did it and that shows what is possible.

"We won the battle against Coalville, but the war continues with 14 games to go.

You may also want to watch:

"No-one will give us a hope at home to Rushall this Saturday either so we will focus on enjoying the game again and playing well rather than worrying about the result."

Coalville's dominance in the first half last Saturday eventually told nine minutes before the break when Tom McGlinchey blasted them ahead from 25 yards.

On-loan goalkeeper Bradley Lashley's final appearance for Saints featured a vital save from the same home player seconds before the break to prevent the deficit from doubling.

And Saints then turned the contest in the second period. Foy volleyed in a George Bailey cross to level midway through the half before flicking in a Ben Seymour-Shove corner in stoppage time to earn the points.

Marheineke added: "We were completely outplayed in the first half when we were almost always out of possession.

"But we showed stacks of grit and determination and that we are prepared to make a fight of things.

"We grew into the game in the second half. Matt's first goal was an unbelievable finish and his winner was a typical striker's goal from a set-piece."

Marheineke has brought goalkeeper Martin Conway back to the club following the expiration of Lashley's loan stay from League Two club Northampton Town.

Conway will be back in the number one shirt when Rushall Olympic visit Westwood Road this Saturday, 3pm.