Spavins' men are chasing a top-five finish in their debut Kershaw Premier Division season to secure a rise into the non-league game.

United's base at Hall Road - where they ground-share with Eynesbury Rovers after previously being that club's reserve side - is more than adequate for higher-level football so it's all about results on the pitch for United.

They climbed into seventh position in the standings with a smooth 3-0 success at bottom side Fulbourn Institute last Saturday which featured a double from Dom Mason and a 17th goal of the season from leading scorer Lee Bassett.

But much tougher challenges lie ahead for Spavins' side - not least at all two derby showdowns against his former club Eaton Socon in the next three weeks.

United make the short trip to River Road this Saturday before the two sides meet again on March 6 under the Friday-night lights at Hall Road.

Spavins said: "We've made no secret of the fact we want to play at a higher-level and that was a major reason in forming a stand-alone club.

"Our application for promotion has been accepted and our ground ticks all the right boxes, so it's just a case of making sure we pick up the results we need to get into the top five.

"They are two huge games ahead against Eaton Socon - not just because of the fact that myself and many of our players used to be there, but also due to the fact they are currently above us and one of the teams we need to try to overhaul."

Eaton Socon currently sit fifth in the top-flight and have a five-point cushion on United, but that could certainly change in the next few weeks.

Eaton Socon were out of action last night but another local team, Hemingfords United, drew 1-1 with title-chasing Cambridge University Press in the Kershaw Premier Division. Pat Kinsman provided their goal.

The local derby spoils were shared in Kershaw Senior A Division as Huntingdon United and AFC Barley Mow drew 2-2.

Jamie Blackwell and George Smith struck for United with Luke Gove and Kristien Strickon-Head claiming the Barley goals.

Somersham Town continued their terrific start to 2020 with a fifth consecutive win.

They battled back from being 3-1 down at the break to triumph 4-3 at Milton with Dan Sterna (2), Robbie Read and Justin Ives on target.

victory against fellow strugglers Whittlesford United. John Flack, Lewis Meakin and Rory Bradford-Purvis hit the villagers' goals.

Table-topping Brampton continued their unbeaten Division 1B campaign with Martin Faulkner grabbing the only goal in a 1-0 success against St Ives Town Reserves.

Lee Milton settled into the Houghton & Wyton hotseat in winning style as they beat Hemingfords United Reserves 2-0 to stay second. Bozo Saso and Adam Naylor hit the goals.

Needingworth continued their Division 4B title chase with a 2-0 win at Crusaders thanks to strikes from Matt Cox and Jack Baker.