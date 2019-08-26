Joint Eynesbury United chief Spavins will now take on a behind-the-scenes role at the Kershaw Premier Division side - leaving first-team affairs to Craig Smith.

Spavins also enjoyed spells at Great Paxton and Eaton Socon before forming the Eynesbury Rovers Reserves side last season which then became the stand-alone United club for 2019/20.

"The time is right to make this switch," said Spavins. "Craig has been superb since coming in during the summer and I believe I can step away knowing the club is in good hands.

"Both Craig and his assistant, Neil Morris, have great knowledge of the game and are respected in the local football community. They don't need an old git like me getting in the way.

"It's definitely time to take a back seat and let the younger generation take the reins.

"I've had an amazing time as a manager of more than 700 games. I've been lucky enough to win three league titles and nine cups along the way and I feel I've achieved a lot."

Spavins announced his decision in the wake of a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Foxton last Saturday in which Lee Bassett and Shane Fox found the net, but it was in no way influenced by that United performance or result.

Fellow locals Eaton Socon led the way in the Kershaw Premier Division ahead of a round of fixtures tomorrow (Tuesday).

Mark Garwood's unbeaten men enjoyed a 5-0 romp at neighbours St Neots Town Reserves last Wednesday before following up with a 3-2 success at West Wratting last Saturday.

Alex Shepherd and Rhys Thorpe both struck twice against the Saints' second string with Jake Alderson also on target.

Gary Ansell-Carter then hit a brace in the win at West Wratting with Shepherd again finding the net.

St Neots Reserves could be found at the opposite end of the top-flight standings after losing their first three games - a run which also included a 4-1 setback at the hands of Over Sports last Saturday.

Hemingfords United opened their 2019/20 account last Saturday when breezing to a 3-0 victory at Ely City Reserves.

St Ives & Warboys cricketers Jack Haycock and Michael Speed made goalscoring switches of sport, with Dan Turnbull also finding the net.

Goals are in plentiful supply in Kershaw Senior A Division games involving Huntingdon United.

Tom Moran's unbeaten side were involved in two 3-3 draws in the space of four days when sharing the spoils against Bluntisham Rangers (last Wednesday) and March Town Reserves (last Saturday).

Aaron Petty struck twice against Bluntisham with Joe Bennett also scoring in that game and against March. Ellis Ogle also scored in the latter fixture when United also benefitted from an own goal.