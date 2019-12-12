Abbott announced his departure from the Southern League Division One Central strugglers this morning.

Abbott leaves Saints sitting second bottom after winning only two of their 16 league games so far this season. His final match in charge was a Hunts Senior Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of lower-level local rivals Eynesbury Rovers on Tuesday night.

He has been in charge at the Premier Plus Stadium since February and oversaw the club's relegation from the Premier Division last season although a major budget cut led to the departure of many key players ahead of his arrival.

In a statement released on social media, Abbott delivered thanks to owner Lee Kearns and director of football Matt Clements for having the chance to manage Saints.

Abbot said: "I have made a very conscious decision to step down as St Neots Town manager with immediate effect. "This is not something I have taken lightly however I feel it is the right time to ensure the club has the opportunity to find a replacement ahead of the Christmas period.

"A huge thank-you must go to Matt Clements, a guy I have so much respect for.

"Identifying myself as his successor at a club with such calibre and history was an opportunity I felt right to take with both hands.

"Matt has been nothing short of professional, respectful and most importantly, always there for advice.

You may also want to watch:

"I also want to thank Lee for all his efforts day in, day out at the club.

"I've seen first-hand the time this man spends ensuring the club runs professionally from top to bottom.

"He is a very knowledgable man who had a tough decision to make last February just like many other clubs will over the next few years.

"I personally feel the club made the correct decision in ensuring it runs in a suatainable manner and that is something I bought into from day one.

"I can go on record in saying the club has a fantastic group of owners, staff and committee members who always go above and beyond.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the club will be back thriving but it will take time and persistence, and there will be good and bad days.

"My thanks also go to the fans who have backed the players and staff in very tough circumstances. You are all a credit to the club and I can assure the players and management appreciated every bit of supported that has been shown this season.

"I wish everyone connected with the club all the best. I will follow the club's progress carefully and hope to see you back where you belong soon."

St Neots officials are yet to make public comment on the exit of their manager. Clements could not be reached by the Hunts Post this morning.

The departure of Abbott continues a tough week for Saints who have also withdrawn their struggling reserve side from the Kershaw Premier Divison of the Cambridgeshire County League.