Daniel Olusemo in his first St Neots appearance at Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019 Daniel Olusemo in his first St Neots appearance at Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019

Saints were thumped 7-1 at Welwyn Garden City and have now taken only four points from their opening eight Southern League Division One Central fixtures following relegation last season.

They certainly didn't have the ideal preparation with many of their players and officials - along with the referee and his assistants - all being held up in traffic following a crash on the A1.

The game eventually kicked off at 8.30pm when the high-flying hosts quickly proved far too good for Marc Abbott's strugglers.

Welwyn hit the front after just seven minutes as Dave Keenleyside volleyed in and then stretched clear as Elliot Bailey struck either side of the half-hour mark.

Home captain Keenleyside then doubled his tally four minutes before the break to effectively end the contest, but there was more torment for Saints in the second half.

Bailey completed his hat-trick three minutes after the action resumed before Saints briefly stemmed the tide as Jake Kerins hit a consolation.

He was denied another goal by the woodwork, but it was Welwyn who finished in the ascendancy with two further goals from Callum Stead and Tony Cathline.

Abbott handed debuts to new signings Mikey Davis, Daniel Olusemo and Alan Musoke but they made little impact on a night to forget.

Saints hit the road again on Saturday when they visit Thame United, 3pm, before going back down the A1 to Biggleswade FC on Wednesday, 7.45pm.