Marc Abbott's men slumped to a fourth consecutive home defeat this season as their Premier Plus Stadium woes continued.

A 2-0 reverse at the hands of Bedfordshire side Barton Rovers did actually rank as an improvement for struggling Saints given they had conceded five goals in all previous Southern League Division One Central outings on home turf this term.

And there could well have been a similar scoreline again but the heroics of goalkeeper James Philp who pulled off a succession of five saves after being beaten twice in the first half.

Former Eynesbury striker Jemale McKenzie-Lowe provided the Barton opener in the 12th after already seeing another goalbound effort blocked by a defender.

Sam Goode was denied a leveller when his header looped against the crossbar but the visitors managed to find the net again six minutes before the break when Dean Dummett headed in as Saints' appeals for a foul were ignored.

Prince Mutswunguma spurned two excellent chances to reply late in the first half but it was the visitors who started better in the second period when Philp brilliantly denied Dummett another goal.

Saints' number one also kept out Tony Williams and McKenzie-Lowe to keep them in contention, but they were unable to make any inroads at the other end.

Saints remain second-bottom of the Division One Central standings with all four of their points having been earned on their travels courtesy of an opening day draw at Bedworth and an August Bank Holiday victory at Kempston Rovers.

Saints have no fixture this Saturday and then face three consecutive away games.

They go to Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday, October 15, head to Thame on Saturday, October 19 and then visit Biggleswade FC on Wednesday, October 23.